Liverpool Delay Stadium Decision

Stories about Liverpool and their future at Anfield have been bouncing around for a number of years now, but this week chief executive Ian Ayre told supporters that they are not going to rush into making any kind of decision as to whether they will stay at Anfield, or move to a new site, such as Stanley Park.



Ayre said in his statement that it looked “increasingly unlikely” that the club would be able to develop Anfield which caused a great deal of unrest among supporters who do not want to move away from the club’s traditional home.



Who can blame them! A stadium is a club’s home, and when you’ve been as successful as Liverpool have, moving away from the stadium that has seen them record such achievements as their five European Cups and 18 league titles, would be like cutting off a limb to some people. A new stadium could just never feel quite the same as the old one. Like a pair of football boots you’ve had for 10 years and then going to buy a new pair that never feel as comfortable.



You can understand the need to develop the ground, many clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal are now getting substantially bigger gates each week than Liverpool, but would you really want to move away from all of that history, for a bit more money that won’t start becoming profit for a fair few years yet? Probably not. So surely the only option is to develop. That will keep the fans happy, and you can almost guarantee that the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, who are Liverpool through and through, would prefer to stay at Anfield.



A lot of clubs have said that after moving stadium they lose the special feeling they had running out at the traditional home in front of fans that are close to the pitch, in grounds that echo the noise around the stands. Some even claim that they played better in their old grounds than their expensive, shiny, new ones.



Liverpool fans – and football fans in general – what do you think – should they stay, or should they go?