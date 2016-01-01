Leaders Travel to Anfield, while Second play Fourth at Old Trafford

The leaders of the Premier League make the short trip along the motorway to face their local rivals in the game of the weekend, while two of the top four collide at Old Trafford.

Manchester City travel to Liverpool in the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon, in what is set to be a real test for Roberto Mancini’s side, with Liverpool showing real signs of pushing for a European spot for next season. City go into the game on the back of a defeat at Napoli in the Champions League, their second defeat in the competition, yet they remain unbeaten domestically so it will be interesting to see how they respond. The Reds were impressive last week, winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge so they’ll go into the game with nothing to fear and the backing of the Anfield crowd, although they are likely to be without Steven Gerrard once again through injury.

The pick of Saturday’s games is at Old Trafford, where second placed Manchester United take on fourth placed Newcastle, who lost their first game of the season last week against City. The Champions were disappointing in Europe during the week, drawing 2-2 with Benfica and will be hoping to have Wayne Rooney fit after missing the midweek action. The Magpies, meanwhile, need to show their real credentials and bounce back from their first defeat of the season last week if they’re to be seen as serious European contenders.

Stoke City and Blackburn kick off the weekend’s action on Saturday lunchtime at the Britannia Stadium. City have faltered in recent weeks, seeing their impressive start to the season fade into history somewhat, while Rovers are still struggling at the foot of the table. Both are in desperate need of victory, Stoke to pull clear of the relegation fight, and the visitors to try and claw their way out of the bottom three, finding themselves four points adrift already.

Andre Villas-Boas needs a win, quite simply; otherwise it could be a very unhappy Christmas for both himself and his Chelsea side. The Blues lost in Germany in the Champions League and were beaten at home by Liverpool in the league last weekend, so a win against Wolves is a must. Ashley Cole is facing a race to be fit and take his place in a faltering back line. Wolves are just two points outside the bottom three and need a victory almost as much, which could take them up as high as 11th if results go their way, proving how tight it is at the bottom at present.

Bolton are breathing down Wolves’ neck in 18th, and they welcome Everton to the Reebok in yet another must-win game for both sides. Bolton thumped QPR 5-0 before the international break, giving their supporters home of a revival, only to lose 2-1 at West Brom last weekend, so Owen Coyle needs to address their indifferent form. For Everton, there have been signs of improvement lately despite two defeats in three, but as always seems to be the case, they’ve struggled in front of goal. If they can start finding the back of the net, through the always-dangerous Louis Saha in particular, then the results will start coming.

Arsenal were the only English team to win in Europe this week, with Robin van Persie continuing his astonishing run in front of goal in 2011. It’s Fulham who are presented with the prospect of facing the Dutchman this week at the Emirates in Saturday’s late kick-off. The Cottagers have struggled to find consistent form this season, while Arsenal are showing improving form week after week at present, so it could be another tough day at the office for Martin Jol and his side.

Two of this season’s promoted sides meet at Carrow Road, and both are in good form. Norwich City play QPR with both teams looking quite at home in the Premier League, playing some attractive football at times. Norwich have been the most consistent, but it’s the Hoops who sit higher in the table at the moment, and this match could give us an indication as to which has the better prospects of not only staying up at the end of the season, but which will finish highest.

Tottenham have been in stunning form of late, with the combination of Gareth Bale, Emmanuel Adebayor, Rafael van der Vaart and Scott Parker guiding them to third in the table with a game in hand on those around them. This week Spurs travel to West Brom, who like a number of other sides, have had quite a stop-start campaign thus far, picking up a handful of victories, surrounded by some disappointing defeats and draws, and they’ll have a tough task stopping a Tottenham side in full flow at present.

For every bit as good as Spurs have been this season, Sunderland and Wigan have been equally poor. The pair have struggled for goals, wins, and in Wigan’s case, points, currently propping up the table, and the pressure is mounting on both managers to pick up wins. Sunderland will be expected to win the game at the Stadium of Light, and if they don’t, expect the press to be full of criticism of Steve Bruce and his side for not beating a very poor Wigan side who look relegated already in all honesty, despite showing some fight against Blackburn in their 3-3 draw last week.

Sunday lunchtimes’ fixture is at the Liberty Stadium, where Swansea, who should have taken a point off Manchester United last weekend, take on Aston Villa, who received a battering at Tottenham on Monday night. Both sides have played some attractive football this season, but they both need to turn that style into results to avoid, in Villa’s case particularly, a disappointing mid-table campaign.

This weekend’s fixtures in full (3pm kick-off unless stated):

SATURDAY –

Stoke v Blackburn (12.45pm)

Bolton v Everton

Chelsea v Wolverhampton

Manchester United v Newcastle

Norwich v QPR

Sunderland v Wigan

West Brom v Tottenham

Arsenal v Fulham (5.30pm)

SUNDAY –

Swansea v Aston Villa (1.30pm)

Liverpool v Manchester City (4pm)

