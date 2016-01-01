Is McClaren Right For Forest

Former England boss Steve McClaren has been named as the new manager of Nottingham Forest on a three-year contract after Billy Davies was surprisingly sacked last week. The appointment must have umbrella salesmen and women on red alert around Nottingham, but the move has certainly put a cloud over the City Ground in the eyes of many Forest fans.



McClaren lead FC Twente to the Dutch Eredivisie title, and then had a spell in charge of then Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg but was sacked after less than six months in charge, posing the question – is he the right man to lead Nottingham Forest into the Premiership?



There are plenty of arguments going around for and against the sacking of Billy Davies, but my opinion is that he had taken the club as far as he could have. For several seasons now Forest have been in and around the playoffs and haven’t been promoted. With no new players that have given them that little bit extra to really challenge for promotion, it had to be time for a change at Forest, just like at Cardiff City who have parted company with Dave Jones after successive playoff failures.



As for McClaren taking over, it could be an interesting appointment. He has seemed to have some success with sides, like winning the league cup with Middlesbrough, and winning the league in Holland, but he’s never really done anything else. As England coach, all he’s remembered for is dropping David Beckham, appointing John Terry as captain, and standing in the rain under the umbrella as England failed to qualify for Euro 2008.



He should be no more than an assistant manager in English football in my view. He doesn’t seem to be the sort of man that inspires teams with sensational team talks and he certainly can’t attract top players to clubs. Look at the teams he has managed and where they are now. Twente finished second behind Ajax this season, but Wolfsburg were briefly threatened with relegation and Middlesbrough are a struggling Championship club with dwindling numbers of fans. Not all of the problems at Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough are McClaren’s fault, but you have to wonder just how much of a destructive legacy he left at the clubs.



If McClaren proves me wrong and Forest get promoted to the Premier League this year, I’ll hold my hands up and say well done, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was sacked by February. Watch this space.