Ireland Qualify for Euro 2012

The Republic of Ireland have qualified for a major tournament for the first time in ten years, after beating Estonia 5-1 in the Euro 2012 playoffs. Giovanni Trapattoni’s side won 4-0 in Tallinn in the first leg, and then drew 1-1 in Dublin to book their place in the finals.

With the tie as good as over thanks to the 4-0 win in the first leg – with Keith Andrews and Jonathan Walters both finding the net, and Robbie Keane netting a brace – many were expecting the second leg to be more of a friendly than a qualification playoff, but Ireland started strongly and should have taken an early lead.

Robbie Keane was on-hand to pounce on a mistake from the Estonian goalkeeper Pavel Londak, but the record scorer passed his effort into the side netting. The LA Galaxy forward should have done better soon after, but Londak atoned for his error to make a strong save.

With many Irish fans hoping the team would qualify with a victory, Stephen Ward gave them something to celebrate when he fired low into the bottom corner after Londak again could only parry from Kevin Doyle’s header.

A rare mistake from Shay Given, however, saw the visitors level the score on the night. Estonian captain Konstantin Vassiljev let fly from 25-yards, and his effort burst through the ‘keeper’s hands.

Ireland had a few half chances to win the tie on the night in the final half hour, but with the aggregate score at 5-1 it fizzled out into a procession before the referee’s final whistle started the celebrations inside the Aviva Stadium.

When the draw is made in Kiev, Ireland will be waiting to see who they will have to face in their first European Championships in 24-years.

Action from the 1-1 draw between Ireland and Estonia in the Euro 2012 Playoff Second Leg

