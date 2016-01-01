International Break Over, Time for the Real Football

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with the past two weeks seeming to take a lifetime to go by. Just when the league was heating up, those pesky international friendlies come along to stop us in our tracks, but what a weekend of action is ahead of us, the highlight being at Stamford Bridge on Sunday lunchtime.

Fourth placed Chelsea host sixth placed Liverpool in what has always been a fiercely contested battle, made more so in recent years with Fernando Torres and Raul Meireles now lining up in the blue of Chelsea. The visitors will be without skipper Steven Gerrard once again, but Jamie Carragher is likely to be passed fit to play.

The weekend’s action starts at Carrow Road on Saturday lunchtime, with Arsenal travelling to East Anglia to play Norwich. The Canaries have been finding their feet in recent matches, picking up some valuable points and looking like a side deserving their place among the big boys, so a game against the resurgent Gunners will be a good test. Arsenal have looked more like their old selves in recent games, and could capitalise on the Chelsea-Liverpool clash on Sunday if they pick up the three points.

There us a battle between the only two unbeaten sides at the Etihad Stadium, with leaders Manchester City facing third placed Newcastle. City will once again be without the AWOL Carlos Tevez, who continues to blight their season, but their form on the pitch has been superb, particularly in recent weeks. The same can be said of Newcastle, who have been reliant upon the goal scoring form of Demba Ba to fire them up the table.

Second placed Manchester United travel to South Wales to face Swansea on Saturday evening in the first meeting between the two sides. The champions will be hopeful that the likes of Ashley Young and Chris Smalling are fit to return, and they’ll be looking for three points off the Swans. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been in good form at home in recent weeks, and they’ll need Danny Graham to continue his scoring run, and they’ve been boosted by the news that left back Neil Taylor has recovered from his ankle injury.

At the other end of the table, Everton are in desperate need of a win to start moving up towards the top half, and they face Wolves at Goodison Park this weekend. The Toffees are currently 17th, but a win could take them into the top half if other results go their way. The problem, as so often has been the case, is goal scoring, with a lack of firepower preventing them racking up more victories. For Wolves, they finally ended their winless run last time out and will now want to build on that and pull away from the relegation scrap developing below them.

Stoke have impressed many people so far this season, but they’ve lost their way slightly in recent weeks. With the international break having come to their rescue, (potentially), the visit of QPR will give them a chance to start again. Rangers have done the opposite to Stoke, in that they’ve found their form lately. Despite a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City before the internationals, Neil Warnock’s side have been slowly creeping up the table, and travel to the Britannia Stadium one place above their opponents on goal difference.

Sunderland were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford two weeks ago, and they take on Fulham at home on Saturday, with the Cottagers struggling near the relegation zone. Both have had stop-start seasons so far, with wins and form hard to come by, so expect either a goal fest or a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light.

West Brom have been falling down the table after each match in recent weeks, seeing their positive start to the season disappear, getting dragged closer and closer to the relegation scrap once again. The visitors to the Hawthorns this weekend are Bolton who brought their atrocious run of defeats to an abrupt end before the break with a 5-0 win against Stoke, but they still occupy the final relegation place.

Bolton will need a win against the Baggies, because the two sides below them in the relegation zone play each other at the DW Stadium. Wigan and Blackburn have looked truly awful at times this season, with only eleven points collected between them, and I’m sure that if it was possible for both teams to lose a match, these would be the two. The respective managers need to get their sides playing decent football, and soon, otherwise the current four and five point gaps to the safety of 17th will get much bigger.

The final game of the weekend is at White Hart Lane on Monday night, with Tottenham hosting Aston Villa. Spurs have been one of the form teams in the league this season, stringing some impressive performances and victories together, while Villa have looked good in recent weeks with Darren Bent and Gabriel Agbonlahor leading the side to eighth in the table.

This weekend’s fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated):

Saturday:

Norwich City v Arsenal (12.45pm)

Everton v Wolverhampton

Manchester City v Newcastle

Stoke v QPR

Sunderland v Fulham

West Brom v Bolton

Wigan v Blackburn

Swansea City v Manchester United (5.30pm)

Sunday:

Chelsea v Liverpool (4pm)

Monday:

Tottenham v Aston Villa (8pm)

