Hillsborough Documents to be Released

After years of campaigning and a 140,000 signature e-petition, families and campaigners have been given the news that they’ve been waiting for, with their appeal for all the documents relating to the Hillsborough disaster being approved.

Labour MP Steve Rotheram called the decision a “victory for democracy and people power” after the Home Secretary Theresa May agreed to the disclosure during a debate in the House of Commons.

In total, 96 Liverpool fans died in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi final against Nottingham Forest held at the neutral stadium in Sheffield, home of Wednesday, and president of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Trevor Hicks, welcomed the decision, saying that for the first time he was “very positive. For many years I have watched some silly antics in this House (of Commons) but for once I have seen a very positive will across the House in trying to end this debate once and for all.”

The documents from the independent panel are likely to be published in May next year, but Mr Hicks is happy to wait under the belief that the time will result in “a thorough and proper job” as opposed to rushing it.

Liverpool Riverside MP Louise Ellman, who was involved in the debate, said that although “lost lives cannot be regained, bereaved families have now waited long enough to find out what happened. This means that all the papers the government holds will be released so it is a very significant decision.”

It does mean, for some, that there may finally be justice and closure on the events that happened on Hillsborough that day, and the families of the 96 fans that lost their lives can finally end their torment with a full account of the events.

Give your reaction to the decision to release the full details of the Hillsborough tragedy here. Alternatively, have your say on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.