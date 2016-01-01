Football Mourning the Death of a Great Player and Man

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world to Wales boss Gary Speed, who was found dead at his home in Chester on Sunday morning. He was 42.

The former Wales, Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United midfielder was the first player to make 500 appearances in the Premier League, as one of the most consistent players ever to have graced an English football pitch. A player who left everything he had on the football field every time he entered it, Speed earned respect from players, fans and officials from around the world, whether they were fans of his clubs or not, for the effort and commitment he put into his performances, and his death has come as a shock to everybody.

As Wales manager, Speed had guided his country to three straight victories in recent weeks, and five in ten games, lifting them from 117th in the FIFA world rankings to 50th, with the latest result an impressive 4-1 victory at home to Norway little more than two weeks ago.

His death has left so many former team-mates and managers stunned, as well as shocking players and fans from all clubs. He started his career at Leeds United, signing for the club at the age of 14 alongside current Leeds boss Simon Grayson, who has said “he was a good friend and this is a very sad day. Gary was such a popular person and this is a hard time for everybody.”

Former Wales team-mates have also given their tributes to Speed, with John Hartson adding “it was heart breaking to hear. It’s such a tragedy, he was a lovely fellow. He led by example. He was inspirational and that’s why we are all feeling so bad.”

Robbie Savage played in midfield for Wales alongside Speed, and said “I spoke to him the day before and he was in high spirits. I just can’t believe it. He was a great team-mate, a great manager and a great guy.”

The man who followed Speed to 500 Premier League appearances, Ryan Giggs, was equally struck by his death, saying that he was “totally devastated. He was one of the nicest men in football and someone I’m honoured to call a team-mate and a friend.”

The Welsh FA have opened a book of condolence for supporters to leave their own tributes, while shrines are appearing at the stadiums of the clubs Speed represented, with scarves, shirts and flowers increasing almost by the minute since the news broke.

The announcement of Speed’s death was made just over an hour before Swansea City played out a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, with both sets of players obviously affected by the news, particularly with the game being played in Wales. Craig Bellamy was withdrawn from Liverpool’s game with Manchester City, with boss Kenny Dalglish stating that he was in no fit state to play because of the news. A minute’s silence was held before both matches, before spontaneous applause broke out, with more tributes expected at this week’s matches.

Speed leaves behind a great reputation as a top class footballer, and a top class man, but most importantly, he leaves behind a wife and two children. He will be greatly missed.

Gary Speed’s Career:

1988 – signs for Leeds United and makes debut at the age of 19

1992 – wins the First Division with Leeds and goes on to make 312 appearances

1996 – moves to Everton for £3.5million and makes 65 appearances

1998 – signs for Newcastle for £5.5million

2004 – joins Bolton Wanderers for £750,000

2006 – becomes the first player to make 500 appearances in the Premier League

2007 – moves to the role of first team coach at Bolton, and becomes the first player to score in every Premier League season. Joins Sheffield United on loan

2008 – signs for Sheffield United on a permanent deal for £250,000

2010 – retires from playing having earned 82 caps for Wales, scoring 7 times, and made 677 club appearances, scoring 103 goals, and becomes manager of Sheffield United in August, before taking the Wales job in December

2011 – guides Wales up to 50th in the world rankings from 117th after five wins in ten games

Watch the tribute to Gary Speed from Match of the Day, with a brief montage of his goals here:

