Fletcher Out Indefinitely with Illness

Both Manchester United and Scotland have been dealt a huge blow by the news that midfielder Darren Fletcher is being forced to take an “extended break” from all football, after being diagnosed with a serious abdominal illness.

A statement from the Premier League champions said that the 27-year old midfielder is suffering from a condition called ulcerative colitis, which is a chronic inflammatory bowel condition, and Fletcher will now take an extended break in order to have the best chance of getting back to peak health and fitness.

Fletcher’s last game was in the Champions League draw with Benfica at Old Trafford, in which he scored, and he has scored twice this season in ten appearances, with his other goal coming in the 6-1 Manchester derby defeat.

The club statement said, “Darren’s continued desire to play and his loyalty to both club and country has probably compromised the chances of optimising his own health and fitness. We hope that people will respect his privacy and wish him well, and that the removal of the additional stress associated with the profession and the speculation regarding his health will also aid his recovery.”

Fletcher struggled with the illness towards the end of last season, being forced to miss a significant portion of the second half of the season, and didn’t go on the club’s pre-season tour of America ahead of the new campaign, but was seeming to be making a comeback so the illness comes as a big blow.

It also dents United’s strength in midfield, with Fletcher now joining the likes of Anderson and Tom Cleverley on the sidelines, as well as the long-term absence of Nemanja Vidic in the United defence. Scotland will also be forced to find a replacement in their midfield, with the captain now unavailable indefinitely, and boss Craig Levein told the BBC that “He is one of the most inspirational players that I have had the pleasure of working with and, on behalf of his Scotland team-mates and my backroom staff, I sincerely hope this time off will enable him to make a full recovery.

“Nobody is more committed to his country’s cause than Darren and he is central to our plans for the World Cup qualifiers, but his health is paramount.”

The illness affects other top sporting stars, including former England rugby captain Lewis Moody and five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave, and is a condition that worsens with stress. It can be treated, but in the worst-case scenario it could result in the bowel having to be removed, however, it is normally no more than a minor inconvenience to sufferers.

Fletcher has been receiving get well wishes from football fans and the media around the world, including Henry Winter, who posted a message on his Twitter account, “Wishing Darren Fletcher a full and speedy recovery as he takes time out to fight ulcerative colitis.”

Team-mates at United Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen also posted messages on the social networking site, with Ferdinand seeing it as a major blow to the club, We are going to miss 2 big players in Fletcher + Vidic, I hope they both come back fitter + stronger than ever. #believe,” and injured striker Owen posting “Wishing Fletch all the best in his recovery. #topbloke.”

I too would like to pass on my best wishes to Darren, and hope he makes a full recovery to play some part in the remainder of this season for both club and country. Both will certainly miss his presence and work rate but health must come first. Get well soon Darren.

