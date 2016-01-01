Ferguson Calls For Revamp Of Youth Football

Following Barcelona’s resounding 3-1 win against Manchester United at Wembley, Sir Alex Ferguson picked up on what could be a key factor affecting the future of our national game.

On board United’s Premiership celebration bus ride over the weekend, Ferguson said that the young players at British clubs will never reach the levels of those coming through at the likes of Barcelona because they are only allowed to be coached for five hours each week, whereas the restrictions don’t exist in Spain.

Eight of the Barcelona starting line-up in the Champions League final had come through the Barcelona academy, where, from the age of 6, players are taught to keep the ball for longer periods as a team, something you can’t work on with just five hours per week available over here.

Fergie is right though, if we don’t have an overhaul of the youth system in England, we’re going to have more talented young players overlooked for the more technically gifted foreign players who have had the extra coaching that the British red tape denies.

Yes, there is a danger of burnout over here, and young players might fall out of love with the game at an early age if it’s seen as more of a job than a hobby at such young ages, but on the other hand, those players that really want to get to the very top will be able to with the increased coaching time available. The players could be taught to keep the ball just like Mess, Xavi, Iniesta and co at the Nou Camp, rather than becoming long ball players like the teams of Sam Allardyce et al in the Premier League.

Obviously, we’re not looking at a quick fix situation where we’ll be having the next Xavi’s and Messi’s appearing in the Premier League within 18-months, we’re talking ten years down the line. By getting more time to work with today’s young players, the habits they get into can be trained in or out before they stick. If a player becomes comfortable dribbling with the ball, or passing with one or two-touches over short distances at a young age, it will become second nature to them as they get older.

Who knows, we might actually get a successful national side in about 100 years time!