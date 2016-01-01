Fabregas Leaves The Emirates - Who Next?

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas finally completed his move back to boyhood club Barcelona this week, prompting questions over the future of the players he’s left behind at Arsenal, and who would be the next to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Fabregas made no secret of his desire to leave North London and return to the club where he started his footballing career before being snapped up by Arsene Wenger, and signed a five-year deal for a fee believed to be around £35million on Monday.

So now Arsenal’s talisman has gone, who could be next? Emmanuel Eboue has signed a four-year deal at Turkish club Galatasaray, while Samir Nasri has been the topic of speculation for the majority of this summer, having just 12-months left on his contract, with Manchester City favourites to land the Frenchman.

If Arsenal do lose Nasri, and fail to replace him with a real top name, they could be in big trouble if they hope to make Europe next season, let alone win anything. They face Italian side Udinese in the Champions League qualifying round and are in serious danger of not making the group stage, something that could prove calamitous to the club.

Fans were beginning to turn on Wenger last year after the club failed to win a trophy yet again, and the way the club capitulated after losing the Carling Cup final to Birmingham. It could be more of the same should they start badly this year.

Fabregas wanted to go last year and they did well to keep him last season, but they had no real chance of keeping him for the new campaign. He wanted to go, let him go, so it’s not Arsenal’s fault that he’s left the club.

However, they need to replace Fabregas and either sell and replace, or sign up Nasri on a longer deal, otherwise there will be no European tours for Arsenal next season, should they get one this year.