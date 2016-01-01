Euro 2012 Draw Throws up Exciting Battles

With the 16 teams all looking on anxiously, and 12 of those hoping to avoid World and European champions Spain, the group stage draw for next summer’s Euro 2012 finals has been done, with all four groups throwing up some intriguing fixtures, with several big sides needing to hit the ground running.

Co-hosts Poland were allocated into Group A, where they will face the Euro 2004 champions Greece, as well as Russia and the Czech Republic, with all four sides feeling as though they’ve been given favourable draws, with real opportunities to make it through to the knockout stage.

Meanwhile in Group B, the path to the second round is not so clear. The Netherlands, runners up at the 2010 World Cup, were the top seeds, and they were drawn alongside the Germany, Portugal and Denmark in what you would probably call the “group of death,” with all four sides needing to win at least two of their three games if they’re likely to qualify, with Holland and Germany arguably the favourites to do so on paper, with the Germans narrowly edging Portugal into third. However, football isn’t played on paper, especially not at the European Championships where teams either flourish or crumble.

Favourites Spain were allocated into Group C, which produces a potentially thrilling encounter with Italy. The Italians will come up against an Italian coach in the group, too, with Giovanni Trapattoni leading the Republic of Ireland into a major finals for the first time in ten years. The final team in the group is Croatia, who are not to be written off either and may surprise a few people.

If you go to Group D, you will find both England and France. England coach Fabio Capello said he was pleased to avoid some of the bigger nations, with the remainder of the group consisting of co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden, who England beat in November in a friendly at Wembley.

The tournament gets underway on 8th June in Warsaw, with Poland taking on Greece, and the last of the group stage fixtures is on 19th June, with Group D closing the opening phase. The semi finals take place on 27th and 28th June, with the final in Kiev on 1st July.

EURO 2012 Groups:

Group A: Poland, Greece, Russia, Czech Republic

Group B: Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Portugal

Group C: Spain, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Croatia

Group D: Ukraine, Sweden, France, England

Opening Group Fixtures:

Group A – 8th June – Poland v Greece, Russia v Czech Republic

Group B – 9th June – Netherlands v Denmark, Germany v Portugal

Group C – 10th June – Spain v Italy, Republic of Ireland v Croatia

Group D – 11th June – France v England, Ukraine v Sweden

How do you feel about your country’s draw? Who is your tip to win Euro 2012? Give us your thoughts here, on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.