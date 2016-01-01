Both Gary Neville and Paul Scholes have told the media in recent days about how England players are “scared” of playing for their country, because they fear the criticism they may receive if they don’t play as well for England as they do for their clubs – something that us fans have been saying for years now!



Neville also revealed that players never really seemed to bond as a team, which is why we have never performed as well as we hope at the big tournaments. He said players were “concerned what the next headline would say” and this put pressure on them to perform, meaning they were too stressed to give it their best when they got onto the pitch.



Scholes even went as far as to say that players were using England as a stepping stone in their careers, particularly those at clubs outside the ‘big four’, as by being capped for England, they could demand big money transfers to bigger clubs, and ask for higher wages.



If this is all true, it does explain a lot of what we, as England fans, can see on the pitch. The players who play tidy, two-touch football with their clubs who get into the England side and automatically switch to long ball mode into a big striker – who half the time we haven’t got anyway.



Players seem to play in a different way altogether to how they play for their clubs. Now whether this is down to the manager and his style of play, or whether it is, as Scholes and Neville suggest, all about fear or big career changing transfers, I don’t think we’ll ever really know, but it is refreshing to hear players now explaining what it is that is preventing England from actually doing well.