England Must Stick With 433

While we might all be thinking the football season is over now until August, believe it or not, there's still one more game remaining - a Euro 2012 qualifier between England and Switzerland at Wembley. No wonder our players are knackered!

The game on Saturday is a chance for England to move 3-points ahead of Montenegro in Group G, and almost guarantee qualification for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine next summer.

England have won three of their four fixtures so far, with a draw against second placed Montenegro the only blemish, scoring 9 goals and conceding just 1 so far. The Swiss on the other hand, have won just one of their four games so far and six 6-points behind the leaders at the halfway stage in the group fixtures.

Since announcing the 23-man squad for the game two weeks ago, Fabio Capello has been forced to replace goalkeeper David Stockdale - who gets married the day before the game - with Robert Green, while Jermain Defoe and Michael Carrick have withdrawn through injury. Steven Gerrard is injured, and Wayne Rooney suspended for the game, which leaves Capello with three fit strikers in the squad - Darren Bent, Peter Crouch and Bobby Zamora.

Now, I say this more in hope than expectation. England are set to stick with their 4-3-3 formation of recent months. Please Fabio! I beg of you! Stick with it! It works! This would see Darren Bent starting on his own up front, supported by maybe Adam Johnson and James Milner, although Ashley Young is another candidate.

If England do go with their 4-3-3 formation, they will probably line-up like this: Goalkeeper: Joe Hart; Defenders: Glen Johnson, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole; Midfielders: Scott Parker, Gareth Barry, Frank Lampard; Forwards: Adam Johnson, James Milner, Darren Bent.

There is no reason why that side could not beat Switzerland. Although, if the Swiss boss of FIFA Sepp Blatter has his way, the game will be given to Switzerland by default anyway, purely because he can do that, and nobody, other than the FA, will try and stop him. But that's another story.