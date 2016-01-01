End of an Era

The Barclays Premier League suffered a massive blow this week, and no, I'm not going to go on about how it's world-shattering that Blackpool were relegated, I did that last week! The league instead lost one of the best players we have ever been fortunate enough to see play the game.

Paul Scholes has decided that, at the age of 36, it's time to hang up the boots and look back at the memories of what has been a sparkling career, filled with goals, passes, medals, and bookings aplenty.

Scholes was part of the 1992 FA Youth Cup winning side, featuring Beckham, Giggs, the Neville brothers and Nicky Butt, famously dubbed "Fergie's Fledglings", and along with Ryan Giggs was the only member of that side still at Old Trafford following Gary Neville's retirement back in March.

He first trained with Manchester United at the age of 14 after being spotted by a scout at his school, and made his debut for United in the 1994/95 season against Port Vale in the League Cup.

In total, Scholes played 675 games for Manchester United, the fourth highest in the club's history after Ryan Giggs, Sir Bobby Charlton and Bill Foulkes, scoring 150 goals, and represented England 66 times, scoring 14 goals. Over his career, Scholes received 90 yellow and 4 red cards in the Premier League, making him the third most booked player in Premier League history.. He was booked 32 times in the Champions League, more than any other player in the competition.

He won 10 Premier League titles at United, who overtook Liverpool this year as the most successful English league club, 3 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 5 Community Shields, 1 Club World Cup and 1 Intercontinental Cup.

The tributes to the ginger maestro have poured in over the years, starting with French legend Zinedine Zidane, who famously said that Scholes was, "undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation."

French forward Thierry Henry said Scholes was "without doubt the best player in the Premiership has to be Scholes. He knows how to do everything."

England and United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, said "Paul is always so in control and pin-point accurate with everything. He is a beautiful player to watch."

While former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen said he was "One of the top five players to have ever played in the Premier League. His passing, movement and technique set examples to everyone."

United team mate Nani said, "He's the best midfielder I've ever seen. He can pass, score goals with his left foot and his right, and his head. He can do anything."

In February of this year, he was rated as "the best player in his position in the past twenty years", by Barcelona midfielder Xavi. He continued, "He's a role model. For me, and I really mean this, he's the best central midfielder I've seen in the last 15,20 years. He's spectacular. He has it all. The last pass, the goals, he's strong and doesn't give the ball away. His vision is amazing. If he'd been Spanish he might have been rated more highly. All players love him."

His manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said: "What more can I say about Paul Scholes that I haven't said before. We are going to miss a truly unbelievable player. Paul has always been fully committed to this club and I am delighted he will be joining the coaching staff from next season. Paul has always been inspirational to players of all ages and we know that will continue in his new role."

With Scholes working with the United youngsters on a full-time basis, could turn out to be one of the best coaching appointments Sir Alex Ferguson has ever made, and might make the next crop of United youngsters even better. He might not say a lot, and he might not have been in the limelight like other top players, but he did all that with his feet. Players of all ages and from all positions look up to Scholes and why wouldn't they. He's a legend.

Good luck Scholesy, thanks for the memories.