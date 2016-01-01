Drogba Banned for Crunch Clash at the Bridge

Having gone down to nine men in the first half of their defeat at Loftus Road last weekend, Chelsea will be without Didier Drogba for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime as they look to reign in the Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League.

The clash at Stamford Bridge between two of last season’s top four is the standout fixture this weekend, and Chelsea won’t have it as easy as they might have a few weeks ago. Arsenal have finally started clicking into gear after a nightmare start to the season, which included the infamous 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford, but they’ve now won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Chelsea, who also lost at Old Trafford earlier this season, are just a point behind United and six behind leaders City, and a win against the Gunners will enhance the gap to the chasing pack for a Champions League place for next season. With Drogba banned for his straight red for a two-footed tackle, the return of Fernando Torres from a similar ban is well timed, while John Terry was rested for the midweek Carling Cup clash to avoid picking up a fifth booking putting him out of the game. The Gunners hope to have Thomas Vermaelen fit after playing in their League Cup tie in midweek.

Manchester City go into this weekend’s fixture at home to Wolves five points clear of neighbours United after that astonishing 6-1 win at Old Trafford, and coming off the back of a Carling Cup tie at Molineux on Wednesday night. City have a full strength squad available, although Carlos Tevez is still likely to be left in the cold by boss Roberto Mancini for his alleged refusal to warm up/play (dependent on your news source), in the Champions League.

Wolves are struggling at the bottom end of the table and are in desperate need of a turn in fortune, with the fans starting to turn on Mick McCarthy during the 2-2 draw with Swansea last weekend in which Wolves found themselves 2-0 down before late goals from Kevin Doyle and Jamie O’Hara rescued a point.

Everton will need to be prepared for a Manchester United backlash when the two meet at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, with all eyes on former Toffee Wayne Rooney. United can’t afford to make the mistakes they made against City last weekend and were back to winning ways in the Carling Cup, although they did make eleven changes. Jonny Evans is banned after his red card against City, while Sir Alex Ferguson could make a number of changes in wake of the 6-1 derby defeat.

Everton picked up a smash and grab 3-1 win at Craven Cottage last week with former United frontman Louis Saha among the goals, and the Frenchman could start at Goodison alongside Tim Cahill.

At the bottom end of the table, Blackburn Rovers need to start finding some wins otherwise they could be in for a very long season. The pressure is mounting on boss Steve Kean and a trip to the impressive Norwich City won’t make his job any easier.

The Canaries picked up a point at Anfield last weekend and looked impressive against the Champions before the international break.

Sunderland picked up three vital points last week, but they’ll be up against a tough opponent this weekend in Aston Villa, who suffered defeat at home in their last game. The Black Cats have come close to wins all season, but never quite found the goals until the 2-0 win at the Reebok. Villa on the other hand, were unbeaten until they went down 2-1 in a shock defeat at home to West Brom.

Swansea City were unlucky not to take all three points away from Molineux last week, leading 2-0 until that Wolves fight back, so boss Brendan Rodgers will need his side to have learned some defensive lessons ahead of their game with Bolton.

Wanderers lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland last week and sit 18th in the table and they need to start finding some points to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle that, considering the squad they have, should not happen.

Wigan are once again in big trouble. Having occupied the relegation zone for the majority of last season, only goal difference is keeping them off bottom spot this year, and they play a Fulham side who, despite going well in Europe, are struggling for consistency at home.

The late game on Saturday is at the Hawthorns, where Liverpool are the visitors. West Brom have won their last two games and are full of confidence, and they need to be if they’re to have a better season this year. Liverpool have drawn their last two home games – against Manchester United and Norwich – and should see this game as an easy win, which is never straightforward against an inconsistent side managed by former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson.

Fifth placed Tottenham host QPR in a London derby on Sunday. Spurs have found some solid form in recent weeks, with Emmanuel Adebayor and Rafael van der Vaart finding their scoring boots and Luka Modric pulling the strings alongside Scott Parker in the midfield. Rangers beat Chelsea last weekend with a gritty performance, and they’ll need more of the same to repeat that feat at the Lane.

The final game of this week’s action is at the Britannia Stadium, where Stoke City host Newcastle. The Magpies are still unbeaten this season and are in fourth place after an impressive start, and they travel to Stoke full of confidence. The Potters, meanwhile, are also in good form despite defeat at Arsenal last time out, with new signing Peter Crouch making a difference in recent weeks with some vital goals.

This weekend’s fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated):

Saturday – Everton v Manchester United (12.00pm), Chelsea v Arsenal (12.45pm), Manchester City v Wolves, Norwich v Blackburn, Sunderland v Aston Villa, Swansea v Bolton, Wigan v Fulham, West Brom v Liverpool (5.30pm).

Sunday – Tottenham v QPR (4.00pm)

Monday – Stoke v Newcastle (8.00pm)

