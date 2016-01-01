Derby Day Drama to Grip Manchester

With the two Manchester clubs in first and second in the Premier League, this year’s Manchester derbies are set to be more fiercely contested than ever before, with not just passion and pride, but vital points at the top of the table on the agenda.

The first derby of the season is the highlight of this weekend’s fixtures in the Premiership, kicking off at 1.30 on Sunday afternoon, with both sides coming off the back of wins in the Champions League. Manchester United won 2-0 against Otelul Galati while Manchester City came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1.

Both are unbeaten this season but it’s City who lead the way at the top with seven wins and a draw from their eight games so far, while United have six wins and two draws from eight, including wins against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. This is City’s first real test of the season some might say, so we will have an idea of how the Blues will shape up against a top side at Old Trafford.

Wolves and Swansea kick off the weekend’s action at Molineux, with the home side in a major slump and in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle, even at this early stage of the season. Swansea, meanwhile, will be looking to turn some decent performances into points after losing 3-1 at Carrow Road last week.

Aston Villa host West Brom in a Black Country derby, and Villa need to bounce back well from their defeat at Eastlands last weekend. The Baggies, meanwhile, won 2-0 against Wolves and they’ll be looking for more derby day victory.

Bolton and Sunderland are both in major slumps so a draw would be the likely outcome at the Reebok, which would help neither side. Both have just two wins so far this season, sitting in 18th and17th respectively so both are in desperate need of a win.

Unbeaten Newcastle play Wigan at St James’ Park this weekend and they’ve made a stunning start to the season, currently occupying fourth place behind United, City and Chelsea, and they should be on for another three points against 19th placed Wigan. The Latics are struggling again this year and already look set for a relegation battle with just 5 points on the board.

After last weekend’s 1-1 draw with United at Anfield, Liverpool need to turn one point into three to keep hold of the top sides. Norwich are the visitors this week but that won’t be an easy task for the Reds, as Norwich gave Manchester United a scare at Old Trafford and looked in good form last weekend in their 3-1 win against Swansea.

Arsenal face a tricky fixture again this week at home to Stoke City on Sunday lunchtime. Normally, you would expect the Gunners to win this game comfortably but it’s been a well-documented poor start for Arsenal while stoke have impressed many people and sit 7th in the table.

At Craven Cottage, Everton travel down to face Fulham with both sides at the wrong end of the table at present and in need of victories. Everton need to start stringing some wins together, while Fulham need to find some consistency if they’re to qualify for Europe again next season.

Bottom side Blackburn play Tottenham at Ewood Park in what could be another difficult afternoon for Rovers fans. Spurs are improving with every game this season, while Blackburn remain rooted to the bottom of the table with five points from eight games and no signs of victories in recent weeks since beating Arsenal.

The weekend’s action finishes with a west London derby at Loftus Road. QPR fans will be hoping their side can put one over local rivals Chelsea who will be looking to take advantage of any slip ups in the Manchester derby with a win of their own.

This weekend’s fixtures (3pm kick-off’s unless stated):

Saturday –

Wolverhampton v Swansea City (12.45pm)

Aston Villa v West Brom

Bolton v Sunderland

Newcastle v Wigan

Liverpool v Norwich (5.30pm)

Sunday –

Arsenal v Stoke (1.30pm)

Fulham v Everton (1.30pm)

Manchester United v Manchester City (1.30pm)

Blackburn v Tottenham

QPR v Chelsea (4pm)

Have you say on all the weekend’s action here, or on Twitter @ImagineSoccer and Facebook by clicking here.