Cole Wants To Be Judged On Football

Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole has never been too far from the media spotlight over the years, since his infamous transfer from Arsenal to Chelsea, followed by his marriage and subsequent divorce from popstar Cheryl, but now the left back has called for fans to give him a break and judge him for his football, not his private life activities.



New Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said in his first press conference last week that he wants his players to be role models to the public, and Cole’s comments have come across a bit scripted, almost as if the Portuguese coach was aiming his comment at him.



Cole was fined £100,000 for talking to Chelsea about a transfer while under contract at Arsenal earlier in his career, eventually making the move across London, earning him the nickname ‘Cashley’ with a lot of football supporters around the country, moving seemingly for the riches available at Stamford Bridge.



He then married the Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, and went through a divorce last year having confessed to a number of affairs and sending photographs to various other women from his phone.



Then the latest issue to thrust Cole into the media’s waiting arms was when he shot a work experience student at Chelsea’s training ground with an air rifle.

All of these indiscretions, plus the way he regularly conducts himself on the football pitch, have made him one of those players that supporters seem to love to hate. Now Cole has requested that those fans judge him “on the football.”



Well, good luck there Ashley but you’ve got to do a lot more than that to win football fans over. There are a lot of fans around the country who have been offended by a number of things you’ve done – mainly on the field, with the whinging at referees and snapping at the heals of opposing forwards and getting away with it – and it will take a lot more than a “please stop doing it” request to make them stop.



The only way to get football fans off your back is to stop getting yourself into the papers and magazines, clean up your game, and focus on your football. Simple as that.