City Go Top as United Draw at Anfield

In a game watched around the world by millions, if not billions, of supporters, both sets of fans were left wondering what could have been as Manchester United picked up their first point at Anfield in four years with a 1-1 draw against their arch rivals. Meanwhile, on the other side of Manchester, City side took advantage of the reds’ draw, by hitting four. Chelsea then turned the heat up on both Manchester clubs with a 3-1 win of their own.

Sir Alex Ferguson had the majority of the Anfield crowd scratching their heads with his team selection, leaving not only Wayne Rooney on the bench, but Javier Hernandez, Nani and Anderson were left watching proceedings, as Steven Gerrard lead Liverpool out for the first time in seven months after fully recovering from his groin injury.

In a scrappy first half in which both midfields seemed to cancel each other out, Luis Suarez had the best chance to open the scoring but the Uruguayan was denied by a fine save from David De Gea in the United goal. The home side did eventually get the first goal of the game, when Rio Ferdinand brought down Charlie Adam on the edge of the area for a free kick. Up stepped Gerrard to fire through a gap in the wall to put Liverpool in front to the delight of the Kop behind De Gea’s goal. That lead lasted little more than ten minutes, however, as Hernandez, brought on with Rooney as Liverpool celebrated their goal, shrugged off his marker to head home from another sub - Nani’s corner – to level the scores.

Liverpool went close again soon after through Dirk Kuyt and Jordan Henderson but both were denied by more fine saves from the impressive De Gea. On reflection, a draw seemed the right result with both sides failing to do enough to warrant a victory.

With United dropping points, Manchester City had the opportunity to go top of the Premier League when they played Aston Villa at Eastlands. It wasn’t long before City had the lead, with an acrobatic effort from Mario Balotelli that left the Villa defence standing. While it remained 1-0 at the break, City were in total control and soon found their cutting edge after the break with Adam Johnson and then Vincent Kompany finding the back of the net.

Villa pulled one back through Stephen Warnock, but former Villa midfielder James Milner sealed a 4-1 win for City with a curling effort from all of 25-yards to send the Blues top of the pile, making next weekend’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford even more intriguing.

Chelsea also took advantage of United’s draw, and they earned their first win against Everton since 2008 with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Daniel Sturridge further enhanced his claims for an England call-up by turning in a cross from Ashley Cole, and John Terry doubled the lead on the stroke of half time after some poor marking from the Everton defence gave the Chelsea skipper the opportunity to nod home.

After the break Everton looked more threatening, but as the Toffees went in search of a goal they were caught out as Chelsea screamed forward and Ramires was left with the simple task of tapping the ball across the line. Everton did get the goal they deserved late on, when substitute Apostolos Vellios found the net for a consolation.

Norwich and Swansea contested the battle of the new boys at Carrow Road, and both showed exactly why they’re deserving of their place in the top flight. Norwich went ahead after just 49 seconds when Anthony Pilkington – who missed a one-on-one at Old Trafford before the international break – thumped in a knockdown to give the Canaries the lead. Russell Martin was then given the freedom of the Swansea area to head home from a corner, but Norwich couldn’t deal with Scott Sinclair just two minutes later, and Danny Graham turned the ball in to make it 2-1 after just twelve minutes.

Norwich looked the most likely to score the next goal of the game, and Pilkington duly obliged, turning in a cross from short range to secure all three points for the home side.

Stoke City are going well this season, and built on their impressive start at home and in Europe by beating Fulham 2-0. With chances coming for both sides, Fulham nearly edged ahead in the second half when John Arne Riise thumped a free kick against the crossbar, but it was the Potters who took the lead. Fulham failed to deal with a Matthew Etherington shot and Jon Walters turned it into the net.

Soon after, Etherington’s free kick avoided the Fulham defenders at the front post and the unmarked Rory Delap diverted it over the line to wrap up all three points for Stoke.

QPR, beaten 6-0 by Fulham before the international break, were looking to bounce back with a first home win of the season against Blackburn at Loftus Road, and they were looking good for it when a cross-come-shot from Heidar Helguson went straight into the top corner. That lead lasted all of ten minutes, however, as Christopher Samba towered above the Rangers defenders to head home from a corner. Neither side added to the scoring after the break in what turned out to be a relatively dull affair in the second half, leaving the pressure mounting on Rovers boss Steve Kean with his side rock bottom of the table.

In the Lancashire derby at the DW Stadium, it was Bolton who emerged victorious, ending their six-game losing run with a 3-1 win against Wigan. Nigel Reo-Coker gave Wanderers the lead with his first goal for the club in the fourth minute, but Mohamed Diame fired in a rocket from outside the area to level the scores. Just before the break, Bolton regained the lead through David Ngog, and his side had the chance to secure the points when they were awarded a penalty. Kevin Davies stepped up, only to see his attempt beaten away by Ali Al-Habsi, but Chris Eagles did secure the points soon after with a cool finish.

Robin van Persie scored the fastest goal of the season at the Emirates to give Arsenal a 29th-second lead against Sunderland, but the Black Cats levelled before the break thanks to a stunning free kick from former Arsenal youngster Sebastian Larsson. But whatever Larsson could do, van Persie could do better, finding the top corner with eight minutes remaining with a free kick of his own to seal a 2-1 victory for the Gunners to the relief of the home support.

West Brom took the bragging rights from their Black Country derby with Wolves, with a 2-0 win to pile the pressure on their opponents. Chris Brunt finished well in the first half to give the Baggies the lead, and Peter Odemwingie relaxed the crowd at the Hawthorns when he fired in with ten minutes to go to secure all three points, sending Wolves to a fifth straight defeat.

The final game of the weekend was at St James’ Park, where Newcastle and Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw. Steven Taylor brought down Emmanuel Adebayor for a penalty, and Rafael van der Vaart stepped up to give Spurs the lead. Soon after the break, Demba Ba brought the Magpies level, but sub Jermain Defoe put Tottenham back in front. But, with just four minutes left on the clock, Shola Ameobi fired in a left-footed effort from the corner of the area to rescue a deserved point for Newcastle, preserving their unbeaten start to the season.

This weekend’s results:

Arsenal 2 – 1 Sunderland

Chelsea 3 – 1 Everton

Liverpool 1 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester City 4 – 1 Aston Villa

Newcastle 2 – 2 Tottenham

Norwich 3 – 1 Swansea

QPR 1 – 1 Blackburn

Stoke 2 – 0 Fulham

West Brom 2 – 0 Wolverhampton

Wigan 1 – 3 Bolton

Have your say on all this week’s action by letting us know here. Alternatively, tell us your views on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.