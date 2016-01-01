Champions League Last 16 Decided

The sixteen teams to reach the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League have been settled, with the 2011/12 group stage reaching its climax. With both Manchester clubs, United and City eliminated, as well as 2004 champions Porto there are chances for some of the so-called smaller teams to progress, with APOEL Nicosia and Zenit St Petersburg both having qualified for the first time.

FC Basel went into their final Group C fixture with Manchester United knowing that only a win would see them progress, knocking last year’s beaten finalists into the Europa League. Against the run of play, Marco Streller volleyed the Swiss side in front after nine minutes, and with United throwing everything at Basel for the rest of the game, the home side doubled their lead when Alexander Frei nodded in at the far post. Phil Jones scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for United after 88 minutes, in what turned out to be a disastrous night for United.

Benfica finish top of the group after a 1-0 win at home to already eliminated Otelul Galati. Oscar Cardozo scored the only goal of the game after seven minutes for the Portuguese side.

It was every bit as disastrous for the blue side of Manchester, as Manchester City did what they had to do in order to qualify, beat Bayern Munich. The Germans had already won the group and left a lot of their star names at home, and goals from David Silva and Yaya Toure ensured City won 2-0, meaning they were reliant upon a draw or home win in the other game in the group, between Villarreal and Napoli.

Unfortunately for City, it was the one result they didn’t want that actually occurred, with Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik helping Napoli to a 2-0 win, and through to the knockout stage, with City dropping into the Europa League.

Inter Milan finished top of Group B, despite going down to a 2-1 defeat at home to CSKA Moscow, who qualify for the second round thanks to the win. Seydou Doumbia gave the Russians the lead at the San Siro, only for Esteban Cambiasso to equalise a minute later. Then with three minutes to go, and CSKA looking like having to settle for the Europa League, Vasili Berezutski popped up to score the winner.

The victory for CSKA meant it was the Europa League for Trabzonspor, who could only manage a goalless draw away at French champions Lille in their final group fixture.

Unsurprisingly, it was reigning champions Barcelona and AC Milan who qualified from Group H. Pep Guardiola made ten changes from the team that played in La Liga the weekend before their clash with BATE Borisov at the Nou Camp, but you wouldn’t have realised. Barca were resounding 4-0 winners, with youngsters Sergi Roberto and Martin Montoya scoring their first goals for the club. Pedro added a brace in the second half, including one from the penalty spot.

For Milan, however, it wasn’t as straightforward a finish as they would have liked away at Viktoria Plzen. They were already guaranteed the runners-up spot in the group, and went 2-0 up early in the second half, with goals from Alexandre Pato and Robinho. With the game looking done and dusted, and stoppage time looming, the Czech side pulled a goal back through David Bystron, then, as the game moved into added time, Michal Duris pounced to equalise, and rescue a 2-2 draw. Plzen drop into the Europa League, while it’s the end of the European campaign for BATE.

Group F went right down to the final whistle in Greece and Germany. Arsenal had already qualified for the knockout stage as group winners, but they went down 3-1 away at Olympiacos. Rafik Djebbour and David Fuster put the Greeks two up, but Yossi Benayoun pulled one back for Arsenal, only for Francois Modesto to seal the victory, seemingly putting Olympiacos through to the next round.

With Borussia Dortmund and rivals for qualification Marseille level at 2-2 when the final whistle blew in Greece, it was the French side dropping into the Europa League, but a late strike from Mathieu Valbuena won it for Marseille, putting them into round two at the expense of Olympiacos. The German champions had gone 2-0 up in the first half, with goals from Jakub Blaszczykowski and a penalty from Mats Hummels, but the French side fought back strongly, levelling it up with goals from Loic Remy and Andre Ayew, before Valbuena completed the comeback in the 87th minute.

In Group E, Chelsea went from fighting to remain in the competition before kick-off, to group winners, thanks to a Didier Drogba inspired 3-0 victory at home to Valencia, who have to make do with a place in the Europa League. The Blues needed a win or goalless draw to ensure qualification to the next phase, and Drogba set them on their way in just the third minute, slotting the ball into the bottom corner. Some hesitant defending from the Spanish side allowed Ramires to make it 2-0, and Drogba completed the scoring in the second half to end any chance of a Valencia fight back.

Bayer Leverkusen join Chelsea in the next round, and they finished their group campaign with a 1-1 draw in Belgium against Genk. Jelle Vossen gave the Belgians the lead on the half hour, but a 79th minute equaliser from Eren Derdyok ensured that Leverkusen escaped with a draw.

Real Madrid were the first team through to the knockout stages, and they signed off from the group stage with a 3-0 win away at Ajax in Group D. Jose Maria Callejon scored twice for Real, with Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.

The equation for Lyon was simple for them to qualify. Win by six goals against Dinamo Zagreb. While that looked an uphill task for the French side, made even more difficult when Dinamo went 1-0 up after 41 minutes through Mateo Kovacic. This seemed to spur Lyon on, however, and they responded with not just the six they needed, but seven, eventually winning the game 7-1. Bafetimbi Gomis scored four, with Maxime Gonalons, Lisandro Lopez and Jimmy Briand also hitting the back of the net to send them through, and Ajax into the Europa League.

The first Cypriot side to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, APOEL Nicosia, did so as group winners, despite going down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. The win for the Ukrainian side was their first of this year’s competition, having already been eliminated, and came courtesy of goals from Luiz Adriano – who missed a first half penalty – and Yevhen Seleznyov.

Zenit St Petersburg have also qualified for the first time in their history, after a 0-0 draw with Porto, who drop into the Europa League after a disappointing campaign.

Match day Six Results:

Manchester City 2 – 0 Bayern Munich

Villarreal 0 – 2 Napoli

Inter Milan 1 – 2 CSKA Moscow

Lille 0 – 0 Trabzonspor

Benfica 1 – 0 Otelul Galati

FC Basel 2 – 1 Manchester United

Ajax 0 – 3 Real Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – 7 Lyon

Chelsea 3 – 0 Valencia

Genk 1 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 2 – 3 Marseille

Olympiacos 3 – 1 Arsenal

APOEL Nicosia 0 – 2 Shakhtar Donetsk

FC Porto 0 – 0 Zenit St Petersburg

Barcelona 4 – 0 BATE Borisov

Viktoria Plzen 2 – 2 AC Milan

Final Group Tables:

GROUP A:

Bayern Munich Pl 6 Pts 13

Napoli Pl 6 Pts 11

Manchester City Pl 6 Pts 10

Villarreal Pl 6 Pts 0

GROUP B:

Inter Milan Pl 6 Pts 10

CSKA Moscow Pl 6 Pts 8

Trabzonspor Pl 6 Pts 7

Lille Pl 6 Pts 6

GROUP C:

Benfica Pl 6 Pts 12

FC Basel Pl 6 Pts 11

Manchester United Pl 6 Pts 9

Otelul Galati Pl 6 Pts 0

GROUP D:

Real Madrid Pl 6 Pts 18

Lyon Pl 6 Pts 8

Ajax Pl 6 Pts 8

Dinamo Zagreb Pl 6 Pts 0

GROUP E:

Chelsea Pl 6 Pts 11

Bayer Leverkusen Pl 6 Pts 10

Valencia Pl 6 Pts 8

Genk Pl 6 Pts 3

GROUP F:

Arsenal Pl 6 Pts 11

Marseille Pl 6 Pts 10

Olympiacos Pl 6 Pts 9

Borussia Dortmund Pl 6 Pts 4

GROUP G:

APOEL Nicosia Pl 6 Pts 9

Zenit St Petersburg Pl 6 Pts 9

FC Porto Pl 6 Pts 8

Shakhtar Donetsk Pl 6 Pts 5

GROUP H:

Barcelona Pl 6 Pts 16

AC Milan Pl 6 Pts 9

Viktoria Plzen Pl 6 Pts 5

BATE Borisov Pl 6 Pts 2

Qualified for the Knockout Stage of the Champions League:

AC Milan, APOEL Nicosia, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, CSKA Moscow, FC Basel, Inter Milan, Lyon, Marseille, Napoli, Real Madrid, Zenit St Petersburg.

Qualified for the Europa League:

Ajax, FC Porto, Lyon, Manchester City, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Valencia, Viktoria Plzen.

Can anyone stop Barcelona this year? Who would you like in the knockout stage draw?