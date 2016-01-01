Capello's Youngsters Face Spanish Test

Fabio Capello has handed Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge their first call-ups to the full England squad for this week’s friendlies against Spain and Sweden at Wembley. The two youngsters are included in the 25-man squad alongside captain John Terry despite the recent race allegations made against the centre back.

Wayne Rooney has been left out following his red card against Montenegro, ruling him out of the group phase of Euro 2012, while there is no place for United team-mate Rio Ferdinand, Manchester City full back Micah Richards, on-loan Lille midfielder Joe Cole or Liverpool striker Andy Carroll.

Sturridge has impressed at Chelsea this season, keeping the likes of Florent Malouda and Nicolas Anelka out of the side at times, and has scored five goals for the club since returning from a loan spell at Bolton last season, where he scored eight times in twelve matches. Rodwell, meanwhile, has had a strong start to the season with Everton, and the absence of players such as Steven Gerrard and Tom Cleverley has opened the door for Capello to have a look at the midfielder.

Fulham striker Bobby Zamora and Aston Villa frontman Gabriel Agbonlahor are among the strikers having shown some fine club form of late, and are set to be given their chance to stake their claims for Rooney’s place in the matches against the World and European champions on Saturday, and then Swedes next week.

England squad for fixtures against Spain and Sweden:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Scott Carson (Bursaspor), David Stockdale (Ipswich);

Defenders: Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Bolton), John Terry (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Leighton Baines (Everton), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham);

Midfielders: Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Jack Rodwell (Everton), Stewart Downing (Liverpool), Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), James Milner (Manchester City), Scott Parker (Tottenham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal);

Forwards: Darren Bent (Aston Villa), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa), Bobby Zamora (Fulham), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United).

Do England have a chance of beating Spain? Who would you choose in your team? Let us know your thoughts here, or follow us on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.