Capello Must Go

Well, what a joke that was. Yet again, we come away from an England game thinking our nan’s could have done better jobs at picking the team than the man on multi-millions of pounds a year to go out, see our best talent, and coach and pick a squad capable to winning games.



Fabio Capello has to go. Now. The FA messed up by renewing his contract before the 2010 World Cup started, and he lead England to the airport, that was about it, because he looked clueless for the whole agonising few weeks that we were in South Africa.



This weekend, a qualifier against Switzerland at Wembley, which should be an easy three points for England who are far better than the Swiss – in the rankings anyway. Switzerland had taken 4 points from 4 games before Saturday, yet they went 2-0 up at Wembley before a Lampard penalty and an Ashley Young strike spared our blushes once again.



Has Capello got any idea of what he’s actually doing or has he just decided to forget it all? We all remember the farce that was the captaincy decision a couple of months back, when John Terry was reinstated as captain having “learned his lesson.” That was a joke. Rio Ferdinand was made captain, and whether he’s fit or not, he should have remained so. Players have lost respect for Terry and are now doing so with Capello.



Ashley Young was left out of the side on Saturday for the highly over rated James Milner who had an average at best season at Man City. Theo Walcott also started the game and was ineffective. Darren Bent yet again failed to live up to his club form, missing a hat-full of chances. While Peter Crouch didn’t even make the bench despite scoring 22 goals and being one of three strikers in the squad, leaving only the uncapped and newly fit Bobby Zamora as the backup striker.



For Capello to then blame fatigue was the final straw. The players have lost faith in you, so have the fans, hence the regular booing at England games. The sooner we get an English coach in charge the better, someone who understands what it’s like to be an England fan, and with some passion. That’s what is lacking at present. Get his P45 in the post, and sort it out before we miss another European tournament. HARRY REDKNAPP OR IAN HOLLOWAY FOR ENGLAND!