Capello Critical Of Carroll's Lifestyle

While England’s performance against Bulgaria may not have raised many eyebrows, putting in a professional shift without having to do too much more, Andy Carroll’s omission from the squad did have a few people scratching their heads.

Against a team that have struggled to score goals, England ran out 3-0 winners in Sofia in the Euro 2012 qualifier but the £35million England striker was left off the bench completely which was a shock to those watching the match considering his physical attributes. Coach Fabio Capello had obviously got other reasons for omitting the 22-year old, which came out in the media afterwards.

The Italian coach has told the striker, who has been suffering from a knee problem lately, that he needs to adjust his lifestyle and cut down on his drinking if he is to get a place in the national side on a regular basis, despite admitting that the Liverpool man is an important player.

Carroll is the latest in a line of top English players to have struggled with alcohol problems, with Tony Adams and Paul Gascoigne both suffering more severe issues, something Carroll must certainly avoid allowing to happen to his career.

It is good that Fabio Capello has taken the striker to one side and told him that he needs to cut down on his drinking, but what does appear to be quite strange is that he’s gone public with what I can only assume was a private conversation. If someone was speaking to me about a personal issue, and then broadcast the details of that chat to the media, I wouldn’t be best pleased. I can only imagine the same is true with Carroll.

If Capello had wanted to get his message across, talk to the player, leave him off the bench and use a good old fashioned manager’s story and say he picked up a niggle in training or that he felt he had better options considering the conditions.

Seems like it is a case of right conversation, wrong methods. We’ll have to wait and see how Carroll responds to the chat and the publication of the dialogue.

