Big Guns Flex their Muscles in Europe

We’re reaching the stage in this season’s Champions League where the future of teams in this year’s competition becomes much clearer. We’ve arrived at the halfway point in the group stage and for some, the path to the knockout stage is clear, while for others, there are plenty of obstacles for them to overcome.

For Real Madrid, it couldn’t be much clearer. A 4-0 win against Lyon at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night gave them three wins from three in Group D, putting them five points clear of the French club and Ajax, who beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, leaving the Croatians on the brink of elimination.

Real opened the scoring early on through Karim Benzema, and second half goals from Sami Khedira, a Hugo Lloris own goal and Sergio Ramos made it a comfortable night in the Spanish capital.

Ajax moved above Lyon with their win in Croatia. Derk Boerrigter and Christian Eriksen gave the Dutch side their first win in the competition this season, while Dinamo have now played three and lost three.

Bayern Munich looked all set to continue their 100% winning record in Group A when Toni Kroos put them 1-0 up away to Napoli, but the Italian side maintained their unbeaten record and second spot in the group thanks to an own goal by Holger Badstuber.

The Italian side remain a point clear of Manchester City in the group, but the Blues had to come from behind to beat Villarreal in Manchester. The Spaniards took an early lead through Cani after keeper Joe Hart spilled former United striker Giuseppe Rossi’s shot. An own goal from Carlos Marchena had City level before the break and the sides looked set for a draw until Sergio Aguero popped up in stoppage time to give the home side their first win in the competition.

2010 Champions Inter Milan put their disastrous league form behind them – they currently sit 17th in Serie A – by going top of Group B. The Italian giants beat French champions Lille 1-0 thanks to a 21st-minute strike from Giampaolo Pazzini. CSKA Moscow are second in the group after thrashing Trabzonspor 3-0 in Moscow, with Seydou Doumbia scoring twice.

Manchester United were forced to work hard for their first win of this year’s tournament, requiring two penalties from Wayne Rooney to beat Otelul Galati in Bucharest. Things certainly weren’t easy for the Premiership champions, however, as they had Nemanja Vidic dubiously sent off, but the match finished 10-a-side when Galati had Milan Perendija sent off for a second yellow card.

Benfica won the other match in Group C, with goals from Bruno Cesar and Oscar Cardozo helping them to beat FC Basel in Switzerland.

Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory against Viktoria Plzen in Group H, with the Czech side failing to manage to get a shot on goal. Andres Iniesta opened the scoring for the reigning Champions in the 10th minute, with David Villa adding a second late on for Barca, who uncharacteristically missed a number of chances.

Elsewhere in Group H, AC Milan saw off a spirited challenge from BATE Borisov at the San Siro. The Ukrainians were gifted an early chance but failed to take advnatge, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a stunning strike from Kevin Prince Boateng made them pay in a 2-0 win for the Italians.

Chelsea made their European ambitions plain to see with a crushing 5-0 win against Belgian champions Genk at Stamford Bridge. Under-fire striker Fernando Torres scored twice for Chelsea, with Raul Meireles scoring his first for the club. Branislav Ivanovic and substitute Salomon Kalou completed the rout.

German side Bayer Leverkusen hold second spot in Group E thanks to a 2-1 win against Valencia. Leverkusen had to come from behind, however, after Jonas put Valencia in front, but Andre Schurrle and Sidney Sam ensured the home side took the points.

Arsenal ended Marseille’s 100% winning record with a late winner at the Stade Velodrome. Aaron Ramsey scored in the 92nd minute to give the Gunners a 1-0 win in France to top the group. Olympiakos beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the other match in Group F to pick up their first win in the competition this season, with Jose Holebas, Rafik Djebbour and Francois Modesto on the scoresheet.

Group G is set up nicely for an exciting finish, with APOEL Nicosia leading the way at the halfway stage. The Cypriot champions held on for a surprise 1-1 draw against FC Porto with Ailton Almeida cancelling out Hulk’s early strike. Zenit St Petersburg are second in the group thanks to a 2-2 draw away at Shakhtar Donetsk, despite the Ukrainians leading twice.

This week’s results:

GROUP A: Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1; Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1

GROUP B: CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0; Lille 0 Inter Milan 1

GROUP C: FC Basel 0 Benfica 2; Otelul Galati 0 Manchester United 2

GROUP D: Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax 2; Real Madrid 4 Lyon 0

GROUP E: Bayer Leverkusen 2 Valencia 1; Chelsea 5 Genk 0

GROUP F: Marseille 0 Arsenal 1; Olympiakos 3 Borussia Dortmund 1

GROUP G: FC Porto 1 APOEL Nicosia 1; Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2

GROUP H: AC Milan 2 BATE Borisov 0; Barcelona 2 Viktoria Plzen 0

