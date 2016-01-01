Best of British

It was good news for the four British sides in action over the weekend, with all of them coming out victorious. England, Scotland and Wales were in friendly action, while the Republic of Ireland won the first leg of their Euro 2012 playoff.

The Irish were away to Estonia with a place in the European Championships at stake, and gave themselves the best possible chance of getting to Poland and Ukraine thanks to a 4-0 victory in Tallinn, making the job in Dublin on Tuesday much simpler for Giovanni Trapattoni and his men.

Midfielder Keith Andrews gave Ireland the perfect start, heading home from eight yards out. Ireland’s cause was boosted before the break when Andrei Stepanov was shown red for a second booking. Jonathan Walters was given the nod to start up front in the absence of Kevin Doyle and Shane Long, and justified his selection, adding the second on 67 minutes, powering home a header after the goalkeeper could only parry an Aiden McGeady free kick.

Soon after, Ireland sealed the away victory, when Robbie Keane tapped a rebound into an empty net to make it 3-0 and the LA Galaxy striker all but secured Ireland’s qualification with a fourth from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining. Estonia suffered another blow just before the fourth goal, when Raio Piiroja was sent off, putting both out of the second leg at the Aviva Stadium.

To the shock of possibly the whole football world, England managed to pull off a 1-0 victory at home to World and European Champions Spain. Fabio Capello left Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards out of the squad, and John Terry on the bench, but it was the other experienced man in the side who scored the vital goal. Darren Bent rose to meet a James Milner free kick, and the ball span back off the upright into the path of Frank Lampard who nodded over the line from all of six inches out.

Spain predictably had all the possession, but credit to England, they allowed them to play in front of them, never really allowing them a sight of goal as the Spanish frustrations grew. It was a spirited performance from England, especially Scott Parker in midfield, while Joleon Lescott and Phil Jagielka enhanced their reputations at centre half.

Wales produced what coach Gary Speed called their best performance in many years, after beating Norway 4-1 in Cardiff. Gareth Bale thumped home the opener on 11 minutes, before Craig Bellamy curled in a second three minutes later. A howler from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey allowed Norway back into the match, when he spilled the ball for Erik Kuseklepp to tap-in. However, Sam Vokes scored his first international goal for two years with three minutes to go, and from the restart, Norway conceded possession again, and Vokes drilled home the fourth.

Goals from Kenny Miller and Jamie Mackie gave Scotland a 2-1 win in Cyprus. Miller lobbed the Cypriot ‘keeper in the 23rd minute to give the visitors the lead, and Mackie weaved his way through the defence to double the lead just before the hour mark, and although Demitris Christofi pulled one back shortly after, the Scots held on for the victory.

