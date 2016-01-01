Beckham Leads Galaxy to MLS Cup

Former England captain David Beckham got his hands on his first trophy in America as he helped LA Galaxy to a 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo in the final of the MLS Cup, in what could be his final appearance for the club.

Beckham combined with another Brit, Robbie Keane, to set up Landon Donovan for the only goal of the final, which was played at the home of the Galaxy, the Home Depot Centre, between the winners of the Western and Eastern Conferences in the MLS.

With Beckham’s contract expiring at the end of December, rumours are circulating as to whether or not the final would be Beckham’s last, but he showed no signs of letting up against the Dynamo. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder flicked the ball on for Keane in the 71st minute, and the Irishman played the ball through to Donovan who scored the winner in front of over 30,000 fans.

Beckham has been linked with a move to big spending Paris St-Germain in recent weeks, and has made no announcement over his future. Galaxy fans sang “We want Beckham” after watching their side win their first trophy since 2005, and although he wouldn’t talk about his future, Beckham said “I’ve loved it here, the fans have been unbelievable. The owners, players, every one of them are heroes. They’ve been incredible all season and this caps it off,” he said.

“I’m not in a rush to decide what happens,” he continued. “We go on tour next weekend so we’re going to enjoy that because we worked so hard to get to this point.”

Former LA Galaxy President and General Manager Alexi Lalas believes the time has come for Beckham to leave the club and move on, finishing his career at the Home Depot Centre at the top, the best for both club and player.

