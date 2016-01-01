Ballon d'Or Shortlist Announced

The 23 players shortlisted for this year’s Ballon d’Or award have been announced, and there aren’t any real surprises as Barcelona dominate, but just one Englishman has made the cut. Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is that man, in what has been a poor showing from those plying their trade in the Premier League.

Eight of the 23 players shortlisted for the prestigious award come from Barcelona, the current La Liga and Champions League winners, including the winner for the past two seasons, Lionel Messi, and the man who captained Spain to the World Cup in 2010, Xavi. Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas makes the list, having finally completed his move to the Nou Camp in the summer and looking at home alongside the Catalan superstars.

Real Madrid have five nominees, including Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso. There are just three players from the Premier League who make the list, with Rooney joined by United teammate Nani and Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas is on the list for coach of the year, along with Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The two lists will be narrowed down to just three names per category on 5th December, with the winners announced in the New Year.

Player Nominees: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Samuel Eto’o (Anzhi Makhachkala), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Diego Forlan (Inter Milan), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Nani (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Luis Suarez (Liverpool), David Villa (Barcelona), Xavi (Barcelona).

Coach Nominees: Vicente Del Bosque (Spain national team), Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United), Rudi Garcia (Lille), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona), Jürgen Klopp (Borussia Dortmund), Joachim Loew (Germany national team), Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid), Oscar Tabarez (Uruguay national team), Andre Villas-Boas (FC Porto/Chelsea), Arsene Wenger (Arsenal).

