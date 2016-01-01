Arsenal Willing To Sell Fabregas

After two years of speculation, Arsenal have finally admitted that they are willing to sell their captain to Barcelona, but only if the two clubs can agree on a fee. Cesc Fabregas has made no secret of his desire to return to his boyhood club, and it appears now that it is only a matter of time until he does.



Arsenal, unsurprisingly, have been hoping to keep hold of the inspirational midfielder, but it appears that they realise that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep Fabregas at the club, and now they’re just waiting for Barcelona to come in with the right offer.



But, for Fabregas, is it a good move? There are two ways of looking at a move to Barcelona – firstly, it’s Barcelona, how could you turn that move down when it comes about? Second, are you actually going to be getting into the team?



To answer the first part, if that is your stance, then you cannot turn the move down. Who wouldn’t want to play for a club like Barcelona? They have one of the best stadiums in the world, some of the best coaching staff and the players aren’t too bad either! You would definitely go if you were at a club who, like the current Arsenal side, isn’t winning trophies on a regular basis.



The second part is the more interesting question, and is certainly one Fabregas would need to consider, should the clubs reach an agreement obviously. Is he going to get into the first team on a regular basis at the Nou Camp? Not only is he a regular in the Arsenal team, but he is the captain. That guarantees him football when he is fit. You like at the Barcelona side, with Xavi and Iniesta in that midfield, and then Busquets completing the three in a holding role. Is Fabregas likely to get in ahead of any of them? Maybe Busquets, but Fabregas is not a holding midfielder, he is the same sort of player as Xavi and Iniesta. Get the ball, pass, dribble, and score. So no, Fabregas probably would not get in the team.



If Fabregas makes the move to Barcelona, and it is still an if, he may have to be content with going from first name on the team sheet, to first name on the bench. That is life as a Barcelona player. There are so many world-class players in that side that you have to be the very best in that position to get in. Unfortunately, as good as Fabregas is, he isn’t as good as his rivals in the midfield – something he will have to think about before signing on that dotted line.