Dunne to face Bosnia, McClean in from the start
Aston Villa defender Richard Dunne has been chosen to play for the Republic of Ireland...
Keane: We can upset a few at Euros
Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane has said he is fit for their Euro 2012 warm-up...
Casillas expects tough test without Villa
Spain captain Iker Casillas believes winning the European Championship this summer...
Six players released by Everton
Everton have released six players whose contracts expired at the end of the season,...
Discussions continue at Rangers
Whyte agrees to transfer Rangers shares
Posted May 11 2012 view comments
Rangers administrators Duff and Phelps have announced that Craig Whyte has confirmed he will transfer his majority shareholding to two parties involved in takeover talks.
SFA says Rangers chairman is not 'fit and proper'
Posted March 09 2012 view comments
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Rangers chairman Craig Whyte was described by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday as "not a fit and proper person" to be involved in the sport following the Glasgow giant's financial troubles
